(Bloomberg) -- Luhut Panjaitan, who led talks for Tesla Inc. investment and Indonesia’s $20 billion climate financing deal, has resumed his role as senior minister after nearly three months of medical leave.

Panjaitan confirmed his return as Coordinating Minister for Investment and Maritime Affairs in a Friday press conference, his first since seeking treatment for his health.

“Everyday, I spend around 30-35 minutes on the treadmill. I’m also doing planks. That’s my hobby. But I will not be working at the same intensity as before for the coming five months until a full recovery,” he said.

A general who led Indonesia’s elite special forces, Panjaitan is a close ally of President Joko Widodo. His ministry is pivotal to a number of key programs, including the Just Energy Transition Partnership deal to wean off coal, investment talks to further Jokowi’s vision for a local electric-vehicle industry and even efforts to clean up Jakarta’s air. He had also been negotiating a critical minerals deal with the US.

