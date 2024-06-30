(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto said he’s ready to resume his duties as incumbent defense minister after undergoing a leg surgery a week ago.

Prabowo, 72, underwent a surgery on his left leg, which he said was injured while parachuting in the 1980s as a solider. The press statement that his office issued on Sunday didn’t specify as to when the former military general will be back to work.

