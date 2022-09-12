(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati warned against excessive monetary policy tightening that could derail economic recovery as the government also does its share to ease supply disruptions and cool inflation.

President Joko Widodo is coordinating with local government leaders and policy makers to identify the source of price pressures in the food supply or energy costs, Indrawati told a Bloomberg Live forum in Singapore moderated by Haslinda Amin.

“That is really up to the central bank, that’s why they’ll decide if this current inflation is going to affect the expectation of inflation on a more permanent basis then it is time for the central bank to act,” said the finance minister on rate hikes. Indrawati isn’t part of Bank Indonesia’s monetary policy setting.

Still, Indrawati said the excessive use of an instrument like the benchmark rate “can kill the whole recovery of the economy” and that it’s best to use it “without overkilling or creating unintended consequences.” The central bank has other tools including banks’ reserve ratio and macroprudential measures to stabilize prices, the finance chief said.

The next policy rate meeting is set for September 22, with analysts expecting at least another 25-basis point hike after last month’s surprise rate increase.

The government had forecast that inflation hovering near a seven-year high may quicken further to 6.8% this year after prices of widely used fuels were raised 30% this month.

That price increase should so far be “adequate” to stabilize the state budget, with international crude prices easing to about $90 a barrel today from an average of over $100 from January to August, Indrawati said.

It should also keep the budget gap at 2.85% of gross domestic product next year, as earlier forecast, the finance chief said. Indonesia is on track to reinstate its fiscal deficit ceiling of 3% of GDP by 2023, making for a “fast and very credible budget consolidation in only three years” since the pandemic, Indrawati said.

