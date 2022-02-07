(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s economic growth quickened in the final quarter of 2021, powered by resurgent domestic demand and the global commodity boom.

Gross domestic product in the three months through December grew 5.02% from a year earlier, the country’s statistics agency said Monday, against the 4.81% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists and 3.51% the previous quarter.

This brought full-year GDP growth to 3.69%, almost in line with the 3.7% analyst forecast and the government’s growth target of 3.7%-4.5%.

Indonesia’s benchmark stock index rose as much as 1.1% after the data was released, on course to close at a record high.The rupiah fell 0.16% to 14,403 to the dollar as of 11:50 a.m. Jakarta time, its weakest since Jan. 31.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy had benefited from a long stretch of low Covid-19 cases that allowed people to return to pre-pandemic habits in the final quarter of 2021. Consumption and public mobility rebounded, while firms responded in kind by ramping up manufacturing and imports of goods.

Exports also emerged as a growth engine for the resource-rich nation, as the recovery in developed nations created a rush for commodities from coal to metals.

“Higher international commodity prices pushed up Indonesia’s exports, which were impressive in the fourth quarter, and that impacted economic growth,” Margo Yuwono, head of the statistics office, said in a briefing, adding that economic activity and government spending accelerated again after being limited due to the virus wave in the previous quarter.

The government hopes the momentum can carry the economy through what could be its worst Covid-19 wave yet due amid the omicron strain. Daily cases are expected to reach as many as 285,000 this month, more than five times the peak of the delta outbreak.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Household spending may ebb in February and March as the omicron variant circulates more widely, but activity should recover and pick up further as the country approaches a 70% vaccination rate and loosens virus curbs. We still expect GDP to expand 5.5% this year and the central bank to start raising rates in 2Q, unless rupiah volatility forces it to move sooner.”

-- Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economist

For the full note, click here

Authorities have so far refrained from tightening movement curbs, instead rolling out booster shots and increasing hospital capacity to brace for the surge.

“It is a strong print that augurs well for recovery momentum going into 2022,” said Wellian Wiranto, economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “The ongoing omicron wave remains a tricky speed-bump, with Jakarta reporting its highest case tally recently. While the most stringent of social mobility restrictions may be avoidable, consumer confidence recovery might be less robust than before.”

Details of the fourth-quarter performance, year-on-year, include:

Private consumption +3.55%

Government spending +5.25%

Gross fixed capital formation +4.49%

Exports +29.8%

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, GDP in the fourth quarter rose 1.06% from the previous three months, versus an estimate of 1.01%.



