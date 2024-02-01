(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s vice-presidential hopeful Mahfud MD has submitted his resignation from his post as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs to avoid any conflict of interest in the upcoming election.

The resignation was given to President Joko Widodo on Thursday, Mahfud said in a televised speech. Mahfud, who has held the post since 2019, is the running mate of former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo in the Feb. 14 elections.

The resignation comes amid rifts within the cabinet over what’s seen as interference by Jokowi, as the incumbent leader is better known, in the coming presidential race. Though the current president has yet to endorse any candidate, his volunteer network has backed Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, while Jokowi has held numerous unofficial meetings with the minister since late 2022.

In recent polls, Ganjar and Mahfud are trailing behind Prabowo and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is Jokowi’s eldest son, as well as behind former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

Mahfud has more than 20 years of experience in the government and has held a number of senior government roles under three presidents, including as minister of defense and law. Since Jokowi took office in 2014, Mahfud has led several ministries, including home affairs and communication and information technology.

Some 204 million Indonesians will elect a new leader to helm Southeast Asia’s largest economy, with Jokowi wrapping up his second and final term in October.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.