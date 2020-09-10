(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s coronavirus cases jumped by a record on Thursday as the capital prepares to return to tougher movement restrictions to stem infections.

The National Disaster Management Agency reported 3,861 Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours to midday of Sept. 10, with 120 more deaths. A total of 207,203 people in the world’s fourth most-populous nation had been infected, including 8,456 in total fatalities.

Nearly a third of the cases came from Jakarta which reported 1,274 new infections and 17 deaths on Thursday. The recent spike in the capital has put a strain on its medical infrastructure, forcing the provincial government to resume large-scale social distancing restrictions from Sept. 14.

