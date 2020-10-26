Indonesia’s Virus Cases Rise by the Least in Six Weeks

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia added the fewest number of new coronavirus cases in six weeks, as the country is set for a long weekend that the government warned may lead to a resurgence in infections.

The government confirmed 3,222 new cases in the 24 hours through midday Monday, the least since Sept. 14. That brings the total to 392,934, making Indonesia the site of Southeast Asia’s largest outbreak. The number of specimens tested during the period also fell to the least in six weeks.

The country that’s home to the world’s biggest Muslim population could see many people travel domestically and hold gatherings during the Oct. 28-30 public holiday to celebrate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad. President Joko Widodo has ordered his ministers to take precautionary measures to ensure the five-day long weekend doesn’t lead to a spike in virus cases.

The government reported on Monday that 112 people died from the disease, bringing the total fatality to 13,411.

(Updates with testing number in second paragraph.)

