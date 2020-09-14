Indonesia’s West Java to Resume Some Curbs in Areas Near Capital

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s most-populous province of West Java plans to reimpose some movement restrictions in areas near the capital after Jakarta’s implementation of tighter curbs from Monday.

Local leaders in Bogor, Depok and Bekasi -- cities that share a border with Jakarta -- can decide to impose their own restrictions, depending on the virus situation in their areas, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil told reporters on Monday. “I hope Jakarta people also obey the rule and not travel to West Java,” Kamil said, adding his observation that many people from the capital visited tourist sites in his province last weekend.

West Java reported 203 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the provincial total to 14,591 or 6.6% of Indonesia’s infections. Jakarta remains Indonesia’s virus epicenter with 55,099 people testing positive, accounting for a fourth of the 221,523 cases as of Sept. 14.

Kamil didn’t provide more details on the plan to reimpose some restrictions.

