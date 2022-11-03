(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia said that 17 heads of state will attend the Group of 20 summit of the world’s biggest economies in Bali in November 15-16.

This year’s host country will not identify their names, including three who have yet to confirm their attendance, due to security concerns, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah in a briefing on Thursday.

President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, might make the announcement closer to the date, Faizasyah said.

Putin to Decide on G-20 Attendance Closer to Event: Ambassador

Indonesia, which is holding the G-20 presidency for the first time, is pushing for full attendance to raise its international standing amid rising geopolitical tensions and the war in Ukraine. Jokowi said on Wednesday he would call the three state leaders to confirm their decision.

