(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia said commodities giant Glencore Plc and Belgium’s Umicore SA are among the investors planning to spend $9 billion building an electric-vehicle battery supply chain in the country.

The investments will include a 20-gigawatt-hour battery plant in South Sulawesi province, according to a statement citing Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia. Other investors include a UK company called Envision, plus the Indonesian miner known as Antam, he said.

The Southeast Asian nation is aiming to become a major hub for producing batteries and electric vehicles, building on its rich nickel deposits. So far, Chinese companies have dominated investment in the country’s resources sector.

In April, Lahadalia said Volkswagen AG may partner with companies including Vale SA and BASF SE to invest in the battery sector.

Spokespeople for Glencore and Umicore declined to comment.

--With assistance from Mark Burton and Thomas Biesheuvel.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.