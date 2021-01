Indonesia Says It Has Lost Contact With Sriwijaya Flight 182

(Bloomberg) -- Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 lost contact with Indonesia’s aviation authorities shortly after taking off from capital Jakarta, according to Indonesia’s search and rescue agency.

FlightRadar24 data show the plane was a Boeing 737-500 series. Sriwijaya Air representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

