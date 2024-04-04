Apr 4, 2024
Indonesia Says Nvidia, Indosat to Jointly Build $200 Million AI Center
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. and Indonesian telecommunications firm PT Indosat Tbk. are planning to jointly build a $200 million artificial intelligence center in the country, according to a government official.
The two firms will build the facility in Surakarta, a city in the Central Java province, Information and Communication Technology Minister Budi Arie Setiadi said in a statement dated April 3.
Read more: Nvidia CEO Says Nations Seeking Own AI Systems Will Raise Demand
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.