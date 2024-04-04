(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. and Indonesian telecommunications firm PT Indosat Tbk. are planning to jointly build a $200 million artificial intelligence center in the country, according to a government official.

The two firms will build the facility in Surakarta, a city in the Central Java province, Information and Communication Technology Minister Budi Arie Setiadi said in a statement dated April 3.

