(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian search teams retrieved the black box of the crashed Boeing Co. jet operated by PT Sriwijaya Air, AP reported Tuesday, without citing sources.

The 27-year-old Boeing 737-500 jet plunged into the sea within minutes of taking off during heavy rain on Jan. 9. None of the 62 people on board have been found alive.

Rescuers had detected the signal from the black boxes for days, but efforts to safely retrieve the recorders were hampered by muddy waters and jagged debris from the jet scattered at the bottom of the 23-meter deep sea.

