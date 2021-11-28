(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will need to secure $148 billion in additional funding to meet its goal of reducing carbon emissions through 2030.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy needs $365 billion in overall green investments to cut emissions by 29% from the business-as-usual scenario, Febrio Kacaribu, the head of fiscal policy agency, said in a Monday briefing. Of that, $97 billion should come from the government, while $120 billion would be from planned private investments.

The country could even reduce emissions by 41% with “concrete” international help, he added.

“We will set ourselves apart by offering more than just talk or commitment,” Kacaribu said. “We will prepare the specific ready-to-fund projects and offer them to investors.”

