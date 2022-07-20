(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank will probably keep its benchmark interest rate at a record low, opting to stick to a dovish path abandoned by most peers amid worsening inflation and weakening currencies.

Twenty-two out of 36 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect Bank Indonesia to keep the seven-day reverse repurchase rate unchanged at 3.5% on Thursday. The rest predict the rate to be lifted by 25 basis points.

A pause will solidify Indonesia’s position as one of the few holdouts of easy policy, when decades-high inflation in developed economies from the US to the UK is boosting the case for more aggressive tightening there. As many central banks in Asia tighten their own monetary policies to defend their currencies from higher US borrowing costs and a stronger dollar, Bank Indonesia has so far drawn comfort from a relatively resilient rupiah and price gains that are comparatively low.

To be sure, the bank has started winding down other pandemic-era incentives, while maintaining that a rate hike would be the last resort as it seeks to support the economy’s recovery. Here’s what else to watch out for in Thursday’s decision:

Stance Shift

Governor Perry Warjiyo’s remarks will be closely watched for signals on the path forward, especially given that the tightening by regional peers will make their yields more attractive to investors as and when they return to riskier assets.

“Policy guidance is likely to be scrutinized for signs of an upcoming shift in stance,” said Radhika Rao, an economist at DBS Bank Ltd., who expects no change in rate on Thursday. “While there is little urgency for the BI to mirror the pace or quantum of rate hikes by few of its Asean peers, the benchmark rate is likely to be gradually adjusted up by August-September,” she said.

Inflation Outlook

Higher food and energy prices sent headline inflation past the central bank’s 2%-4% target at 4.35% in June. Warjiyo maintains he’s comfortable with this level as the surge is supply-driven. The bank is instead watching core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, and came in at 2.6% last month.

The core measure will likely pick up in the second half of the year, according to Maybank Investment Banking Group economist Lee Ju Ye. Producer prices are increasing at a faster pace, suggesting that second-round effects may build up as more costs are passed on to consumers, she said.

Rupiah Pressure

The rupiah is one of the least volatile in the Asia pack, with a loss of 4.95% year-to-date while the currencies of neighbors Thailand and the Philippines have sunk about 9% or more. A widening trade surplus, buoyed by commodity export receipts, has helped steady the currency.

There may be more sell-off pressure yet to come though with aggressive tightening in the US and now the euro zone. That could strain Indonesia’s foreign reserves anew, as the central bank pledges not just to smooth out volatility, but to defend the currency to temper imported inflation too.

Liquidity Tools

All eyes will be on Bank Indonesia’s money market moves, after it began selling off some of its bond holdings on July 18 -- its first such move during this policy cycle.

Warjiyo has signaled the bank would first absorb excess liquidity through the reserve requirement and monetary operations. The bond sales may be a cue that the authority is moving one step further in its tightening plan and that a rate hike may be imminent, said David Sumual, an economist at PT Bank Central Asia.

