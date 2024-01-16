(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank will likely leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged for a third straight month as it remains watchful of the rupiah as also inflation amid elevated rice prices.

All 28 economists in a Bloomberg survey expect Bank Indonesia to keep the benchmark BI-Rate at 6% on Wednesday. Such a decision will be in line with Governor Perry Warjiyo’s guidance last month that any monetary policy easing is unlikely before the second half of the year as he wants to see the local currency and inflation on a firmer footing.

For Nicholas Mapa, an economist at ING Groep NV, that makes sense as it will give BI time to “gain more certainty” regarding the much-awaited pivot by the US Federal Reserve. That leads him to believe that the monetary authority will retain its restrictive stance for most of the first half of 2024.

Here are the things to watch out for on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Jakarta time:

Inflation Risks

While overall consumer price gains at 2.61% in December remain within target, Bank Indonesia is not blind to persisting inflation risks, with food prices now on the boil.

Continuing supply disruptions due to El Nino along with rising demand due to activities related to the upcoming presidential election as well as the Muslim fasting season of Ramadan could stoke food costs and put this year’s 1.5%-3.5% inflation target at risk.

Rupiah Stability

Even as the pressure on the rupiah eased, it’s still prone to volatility. Uncertainty over the Fed’s interest-rate path still clouds emerging market currencies, which have mostly weakened against the US dollar. The Indonesian rupiah is down 1.2% against the dollar since the start of the year and trading above a key level of 15,500.

Sluggish exports and a wider current-account deficit this year could further erode support for the rupiah, requiring the central bank’s vigilance. The resource-rich exporting country last year saw its trade surplus narrow by 32%.

Fed Outlook

While Warjiyo said the BI won’t necessarily follow the Fed’s actions, analysts are closely watching the governor’s assessment amid increasing market bets for a Fed rate cut as early as this quarter.

“With our US economists now expecting four 25 basis points Fed rate cuts in 2024 at every other meeting starting in March, we similarly adjust our base case for BI,” Barclays Bank Plc economist Brian Tan wrote in a note, penciling in a total 100 basis points reduction in Indonesia’s BI rate this year.

Citigroup Inc. sees a rising probability for the BI’s rate cut cycle to start as early as June, according to economist Helmi Arman.

