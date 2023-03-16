(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia and Singapore agreed to jointly develop renewables that could help supply clean electricity to the city-state.

The countries signed a memorandum of understanding to create a framework for commercial cooperation on renewables, transmission infrastructure and cross-border electricity trading, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

The move signals that Indonesia will endorse exporting clean power, after the nation’s officials last year debated whether to ban or restrict deliveries to keep more supply at home.

Companies are seeking to unleash Indonesia’s solar potential, which it also plans to rely on to meet its own climate goals. Indonesia is also emerging as a key power provider to Singapore, which has limited options to generate carbon-free electricity domestically, after Malaysia banned exports of renewable energy in 2021.

