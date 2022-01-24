(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia and Singapore are starting a quarantine-free travel between the two countries to spur the economy as Covid-19’s omicron cases become more dominant.

A dedicated travel bubble arrangement between the resort islands of Batam-Bintan in Indonesia and the city state would boost tourism and other economic activities, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto. Fully-vaccinated visitors with insurance traveling via the Nongsapura international ferry terminal will be able to use the bubble arrangement, he said.

Singapore and Indonesia are among countries implementing a travel bubble policy as they attempt to transition to living with the coronavirus while ensuring the health-care system isn’t overwhelmed by the spread of the virus.

