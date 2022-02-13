(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia isn’t in a rush to tap global bond markets this year after skipping its usual January issuance, instead it seeks a window of opportunity amid expected Federal Reserve tightening.

The government is moving away from its previous strategy of selling early and late in the year and will be “extra careful” in issuing bonds offshore to avoid locking in a high financing burden, said Luky Alfirman, the finance ministry’s director general of financing and risk management.

“When we say we are being opportunistic, flexible and prudent, it’s not just jargon. It’s exactly what we’re doing,” he said in an interview on Friday.

The government will wait for market volatility to subside and the rise in U.S. treasury yields to slow down before tapping global investors, he added.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy can delay international debt sales as it has ample cash reserves and the support of the central bank’s continued bond-buying. As economic growth recovers from the pandemic’s impact, the government is under less pressure to ramp up state spending that led it to temporarily remove a budget deficit cap of 3% of gross domestic product.

The finance ministry collected 84.9 trillion rupiah ($5.9 billion) of excess cash at the end of last year. Meanwhile, Bank Indonesia has bought 146.88 trillion rupiah of government notes from the primary market in 2021 and 2022 so far. That’s on top of 439 trillion rupiah of debt purchases the central bank can make via private placements in those two years.

Foreign Proportion

Indonesia could even cut the proportion of foreign-denominated bonds in this year’s gross financing plan from 18%-20% of a total 1,417.4 trillion rupiah, Alfirman said. “If markets are conducive and the price is good, we may increase it, otherwise we may reduce it,” he added.

U.S. treasury yields are soaring as investors expect a faster round of Fed tightening this year. The yield on Indonesia’s 10-year government bonds has risen 14 basis points to 6.52% so far this year, while similar-maturity U.S. treasury yield has climbed about 50 basis points.

Managing financing costs is key to bringing down the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio back to 30%, from 41% last year, said Alfirman. The government may reduce overall debt sales if this year’s budget deficit comes down to the 4.1% of GDP estimated by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, lower than the 4.85% set out in the state budget.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.