Indonesia cut interest rates for a second straight month as central banks across the region embrace looser monetary policy to protect their economies against a global slowdown and intensifying trade war.

Bank Indonesia lowered its seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 5.5% on Thursday, a move predicted by only 13 of the 34 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The majority expected the bank to keep policy unchanged after it lowered rates for the first time in almost two years in July.

Indonesia is using a mix of monetary and fiscal policy to stimulate Southeast Asia’s biggest economy after growth slowed to a two-year low in the second quarter. Low inflation and the Federal Reserve’s dovish policy outlook is giving Bank Indonesia room to reverse some of last year’s rate hikes.

Central banks in emerging markets like India, Brazil and Russia -- and, closer to home, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines -- have all cut rates this year to reignite growth.

Indonesia’s rate cut complements President Joko Widodo’s plans -- outlined in his budget last week -- to boost growth to 5.3% next year through record spending of $178 billion and tax incentives to businesses. The economy grew 5.05% in the second quarter, and is forecast to grow 5.2% for all of 2019, a far cry from the 7% growth the president targeted in his first term.

Most economists predicted the central bank would keep rates on hold this month given heightened market turmoil and a widening in the current account deficit. The rupiah has slumped more than 2% against the dollar in the past month, though it’s still among a handful of gainers in Asia this year.

Subdued inflation has given policy makers scope to cut rates. While core inflation is near its highest level in more than two years, the headline measure -- 3.32% in July -- is well within the central bank’s target band of 2.5% to 4.5%.

