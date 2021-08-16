(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo proposed slightly slower state spending next year that aims to support the pandemic-hit economy while maintaining the goal of gradually cutting the fiscal deficit.

Economic growth is projected at 5%-5.5% in 2022, higher than the 3.7%-4.5% forecast for this year, Jokowi, as the president is known, said in his budget speech to parliament Monday. Investments and exports are expected to be the main growth drivers next year, aided by government spending of 2,708.7 trillion ($188 billion), slightly lower than the 2,750 trillion rupiah set for this year.

Indonesia faces a delicate balancing act between pushing an economic recovery that’s highly dependent on government stimulus and narrowing the budget gap to keep investors’ confidence. To help generate more revenue the government aims to expand its tax base, improve taxpayer compliance and optimize its asset management.

“Fiscal consolidation and reforms must continue to be carried out in a comprehensive, gradual and measurable manner,” Jokowi said. That includes the “strengthening of state revenues and the improvement of expenditures, as well as prudent and vigilant financing management to realize a fiscal management that is sounder, more resilient, and able to maintain future economic stability.”

Trimming the Deficit

Jokowi expects the fiscal deficit to narrow to 4.85% of gross domestic product next year from this year’s estimated 5.7%, with 2022 the final year the government is allowed to run a deficit above the statutory limit of 3% of GDP. The government aims to collect 1,840.7 trillion rupiah in revenue next year.

Indonesia has become the epicenter of the pandemic as the highly transmissible delta variant puts it atop the world’s daily Covid-19 fatalities list. The country has lost more than 100,000 lives during the pandemic, with just 10% of its 270 million people fully vaccinated.

The economy expanded 7.1% from a year ago in the second quarter, beating estimates, but renewed movement restrictions since early July will likely limit growth in coming quarters. The government has begun loosening curbs in several cities as it prepares to reopen sectors of the economy and adjust to living with the virus.

Discussions are underway with parliament on a tax-reform proposal as the government seeks to raise value-added and income tax rates to fill its coffers. However, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said tax measures that might slow the recovery could be delayed until late in 2022.

