(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia has tightened mobility restrictions in Jakarta, Bandung and Bali to the second-highest level as omicron cases continued to spread rapidly.

The restrictions, which include limiting capacity at public places and reducing operating hours for cafes and restaurants, will be implemented for one week, according to Luhut Panjaitan, a cabinet minister who oversees the nation’s pandemic response in Java and Bali. Daily cases in those areas have jumped to exceed the increase in infections during the previous wave, he told an online briefing on Monday.

Read more: Indonesia Virus Cases Reach 6-Month High as Omicron Spreads

Testing and tracing in those areas need to improve and hospitalization rate has to decline before the government can ease movements, said Panjaitan.

