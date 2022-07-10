(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will reimpose a Covid-19 testing requirement for travelers who haven’t received their booster vaccine in order to curb a resurgence in cases.

Starting from July 17, domestic travelers who have received their booster shot are not required to take the test prior to departure, the Transport Ministry said in a statement. The rest must prove a negative rapid antigen test result at least 24 hours before departing or a negative PCR test within 3 days before leaving, according to the statement published on the ministry’s website.

People are still required to wear a mask in crowded areas, especially in cities where infection rates are higher.

The Southeast Asian country have added an average of more than 2,000 cases daily this month, more than double the infection rate in June, even as daily fatality remains at single digit. The government has repeatedly said it wants to increase vaccination coverage for booster shots to increase public immunity against the coronavirus.

