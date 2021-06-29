(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is set to enforce stricter restrictions of a larger scale in a bid to halt a persistent rise in coronavirus infections.

The new restrictions will be comprehensive and people living in worst-infected areas will be encouraged to stay at home and avoid non-essential travels, Alexander Ginting, a member of the Covid-19 task force said in a televised interview with MetroTV on Tuesday. The government is still finalizing the plan and an official announcement will be made soon, he added.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy is battling a resurgence in Covid-19 cases made worse by the more contagious Delta variant. The strain has now spread widely across Java, the most populated island, while hospitalization rates exceeded 90%, according to the health ministry. With less than 10% of the country’s 270 million people vaccinated, President Joko Widodo is pushing to double inoculation rate to 2 million per day, which he hopes to achieve in August. The country added over 20,000 new infections on Tuesday, taking its total confirmed cases to more than 2.1 million.

Earlier, The Straits Times reported, citing unnamed government officials, that non-essential workers will be told to work from home under the new rules. Restaurants are no longer allowed to accept dine-in customers and all domestic flight services will only fly vaccinated travelers or those who have tested negative for the virus, according to the report.

