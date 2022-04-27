(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia has decided to expand its edible oil export ban to include crude palm oil and used cooking oil to ensure the measure can safeguard local supply.

The ban is set out in a rule issued on Wednesday, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in a press briefing. Yesterday, he announced the export ban would only apply to refined, bleached and deodorized palm olein.

