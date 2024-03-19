(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank will probably leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a fifth straight month to support the rupiah, with policymakers seen unlikely to move until a monetary easing by the US becomes clearer.

All 37 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect Governor Perry Warjiyo and his board to maintain the BI-Rate at 6% on Wednesday.

The decision is among a string of central-bank decisions this week that’s already seen the Bank of Japan end the world’s last negative interest rate after almost 17 years. The Federal Reserve will make its monetary pronouncement hours after Bank Indonesia does, with the markets closely watching for signs of policy easing in the US.

Any delay to the Fed rate cut projections could spark further selloff and destabilize the rupiah. “Given the focus on external stability, the timing of BI’s pivot will depend on that of the US Fed’s,” said Krystal Tan, an economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

Here’s what to watch out for when BI holds its rate briefing at 2 p.m. local time:

Weakening Rupiah

Governor Warjiyo has said that currency stability — one of BI’s primary goals — will dictate the timing and pace of the central bank’s next policy moves. Uncertainties surrounding the Fed’s rate cut timing have weighed on emerging-market currencies including the rupiah, which may also face seasonal headwinds soon. The currency has weakened 2% against the greenback this year.

Investors have also been wary of Indonesian assets amid the political transition and the outlook for wider budget deficit, with $1.3 billion of funds fleeing domestic bonds this year.

“We don’t expect foreign funds to return anytime soon,” said Isfhan Helmy, head of institutional research at PT Sinarmas Sekuritas in Jakarta. “Given the still-high global uncertainty, investors are likely to remain overweight in developed market bonds.”

At home, the shrinking trade surplus and dwindling foreign reserves are eroding support for the rupiah. BI has been buying government bonds to offset selling by domestic banks due to falling savings.

While the bond purchases were meant to keep yields low and stable, “it may distort the price signal in the market, suppressing yields to levels unattractive to yield-seeking foreign investors,” said Lazuardin Thariq Hamzah and Barra Kukuh Mamia, economists at PT Bank Central Asia.

Food Inflation

The monetary authority may have more reason to remain vigilant as the Ramadan and Eid festivities over the next month could raise food prices further, especially amid higher global shipping costs due to the Red Sea Crisis.

Consumer prices gained 2.75% in February, the fastest pace in three months and above the mid-point of Bank Indonesia’s 1.5%-3.5% target. Soaring prices of rice, chili and poultry stoked volatile food inflation to 8.5%, well above the 5% target set by the government and Bank Indonesia.

