(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will import 3 million doses of vaccines for cattle as an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease spread to more provinces.

The first batch was delivered on Sunday, according to a statement by the agriculture ministry. Around 800,000 doses will arrive in the next few days. More than 151,000 animals have been infected by the illness across 18 provinces and 180 regencies, up from over 20,000 in early June, according to government data.

Local vaccines are currently in production and should be ready by the end of August, the ministry said in the statement on Monday. The government has set up a task force to implement measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Australia Sees Foot-and-Mouth Risk as Indonesia Outbreak Spreads

The upsurge, which hit during the religious Eid festivities in May, could boost Indonesia’s beef imports as production in the country with the world’s largest Muslim population can only meet about 70% of its annual consumption. The rest is imported from countries including Australia, New Zealand, India and the US.

The ministry assured there will be sufficient cattle supply for the Eid al-Adha festival in July, when cows and goats are slaughtered for religious sacrifices. Around 1.5 million cattle were slaughtered during the festival last year, it said.

