Indonesia to Offer Free Vaccines, With Jokowi to Get First Shot

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will offer free Covid-19 vaccines to people after considering the state budget, said President Joko Widodo.

Jokowi, as he’s commonly known, has ordered the finance minister to reallocate spending on other matters toward the free vaccines, he said in a cabinet secretariat statement. He will also be the first to be inoculated as a way to show people that the shots are safe.

“So there is no longer any reason for people not to get it,” he said.

