(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will accelerate public spending this quarter to boost economic growth in the face of accelerating inflation and moderating commodity prices.

Investment in infrastructure and education will increase further even as the government pares back the pandemic stimulus it rolled out in the last two years, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said at the Bloomberg CEO Forum in Bali on Friday. This will allow the budget deficit to return within the legal limit of 3% of gross domestic product by 2023, she said.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy has weathered slowing global growth and rising prices on the back of robust exports and consumption. Still, downside risks are building as the rupiah slumps the most among Asian currencies this quarter and inflation surges near seven-year highs.

Indrawati said the government is coordinating with the central bank to tame consumer prices, with President Joko Widodo ordering provincial heads to address supply chain issues to bring down food and fuel costs. Interest rate hikes alone are too blunt a tool that could derail economic recovery, she said.

“If you raise interest rates because you have to do it, that’s like you are using wide-spectrum antibiotic -- it’s going to affect the whole body of economy,” Indrawati said. “But if the source of inflation is in the supply side, you cannot just use interest rate hikes to dampen inflation.”

Bank Indonesia has raised its key rate by 125 basis points since August, one of the most aggressive in the region. It’s set to decide on monetary policy again on November 17.

