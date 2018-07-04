(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will review imports of capital goods to help rein in the current-account deficit and stem a deepening currency rout.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday that major government projects could be shelved as authorities widen the scope of their efforts to stabilize the currency. The rupiah has slumped more than 5 percent against the dollar this year and has remained under pressure even after the central bank raised interest rates by 100 basis points since May 17.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy has been among the hardest hit in the region following a sell-off in global emerging markets triggered by rising U.S. interest rates. One of the reasons the nation is so vulnerable is because of its reliance on foreign inflows to finance the current-account shortfall.

“If the current-account deficit is seen as a source of negative sentiment, we need to take measures to make a short-term correction for long-term development,” Indrawati told reporters on Tuesday. The government would start reviewing “whether certain imports are really needed to support our economy,” she said.

Indonesia reported a current-account gap of 2.15 percent of gross domestic product in the first quarter. The deficit may reach 2.3 percent to 2.4 percent this year, according to the central bank.

“Imports of raw materials might be able to support production, but capital goods that are related to big projects, especially ones related to government projects, we’ll review whether such projects urgently need to be completed and whether those projects really need imported capital goods,” Indrawati said.

The rupiah gained 0.3 percent to 14,335 against the dollar as of 8:50 a.m. in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Stability Over Growth

Curbing imports and spending may slow growth in an economy that’s expanding about 5 percent a year, well short of the 7 percent target set by President Joko Widodo when he came to office almost four years ago. The central bank is forecasting growth of 5.1 percent to 5.2 percent for this year.

Indrawati told lawmakers on Monday it was inevitable monetary policy tightening would put pressure on economic growth. Bank Indonesia surprised economists by raising its benchmark rate by 50 basis points on Friday, on top of two hikes in May.

Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Tuesday that the “bitter” impact of those rate hikes won’t be felt for another 18 months. “The fundamental problem is we need to manage the current-account deficit,” he told reporters, adding that the fastest way to do that was by boosting the tourism sector.

“All of us agree that the priority of macroeconomic policy in the short run is stability,” he said.

(Updates with current-account forecast in fifth paragraph, currency in seventh.)

--With assistance from Tassia Sipahutar, Rieka Rahadiana and Chris Bourke.

To contact the reporters on this story: Karlis Salna in Jakarta at ksalna@bloomberg.net;Viriya Singgih in Jakarta at vsinggih@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Karthikeyan Sundaram, Jones Hayden

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.