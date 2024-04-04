(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia has more than tripled the number of electric-vehicle charging stations along key highways ahead of its largest temporary human migration over Eid.

State electricity firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara added 175 new charging stations along the roads to bring the total to 239, as the government expects a higher number of people driving their EVs to their hometowns over the Eid al-Fitr holiday next week.

“This is the first Eid exodus after all the EV incentives took effect,” said Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Ministry Deputy Rachmat Kaimuddin. “This shows the government’s commitment to expand the EV ecosystem and build consumer trust.”

The country has nearly 1,300 EV charging stations, including those installed along the highways.

President Joko Widodo’s government is pushing for greater EV adoption to support his goal of developing a local EV manufacturing industry, which has attracted investments from carmakers BYD Co. and Vinfast Auto Ltd. The government introduced tax breaks and traffic rule exemptions for EV drivers.

Indonesia is home to more than 200 million Muslims, the largest number in the world, who are expected to travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eid al-Fitr during the weeklong holiday on April 8-15. The sheer volume of travelers have previously led to traffic jams lasting hours and even days.

