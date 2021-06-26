(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia and the U.S. have started construction of a maritime training center in Batam, Riau Islands province, according to a statement from Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency.

The $3.5 million training center will accommodate 50 students and 12 instructors, according to a statement from Tatit E. Witjaksono, deputy for policy and strategy at the agency. It will be operated by Indonesia and will have a launch pad for ships, he said.

Washington is committed to supporting Indonesia’s important role in maintaining regional peace and security by fighting domestic and transnational crime, the U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia, Sung Kim, said through a virtual link-up to the ceremony marking the start of construction.

The initiative is part of sustainable effort in partnering with Indonesia to combat transnational crime by providing equipment, support and training to Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency which has been ongoing since 2014.

Riau Islands are situated in a strategic location, where the Malacca Strait meets the South China Sea.

