(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia announced an additional 24.17 trillion rupiah ($1.6 billion) aid package that will be released for families and workers starting this week, ahead of plans to raise the prices of subsidized fuels.

More than 20 million families will receive monthly cash handouts of 150,000 rupiah until the year-end, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said in a Monday briefing. This will total 12.4 trillion rupiah, which will be reallocated from the budget for energy subsidies.

“This is expected to reduce pressure for the people and help reduce poverty, to support the people that are already feeling the pressure of rising prices,” Indrawati said.

The government will also spend 9.6 trillion rupiah on salary assistance. About 16 million workers earning a monthly salary of 3.5 million rupiah or less will receive a one-time payment of 600,000 rupiah. Meanwhile, 2.17 trillion rupiah will go to subsidizing transport costs, particularly for motorcycle taxi drivers and fishermen.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy is planning a hike in pump prices because it is costing the government much more than it budgeted, while the benefits are mostly enjoyed by middle- and upper-income consumers. At its current rate of spending, fuel subsidies are set to run out by October.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.