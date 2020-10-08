Indonesia Virus Cases Rise by the Most Since Start of Outbreak

Indonesia’s new coronavirus cases increased by another record for the first time in two weeks.

The country reported 4,850 confirmed cases in the 24 hours through midday on Oct. 8, the highest single-day increase since the start of the outbreak and exceeding the previous record set on Sept. 25. The health ministry said 108 people died from the disease known as Covid-19, bringing the total to 11,580.

President Joko Widodo has called for more targeted lockdown measures to curb the spread of infections without damaging the economy, which is set for its first annual contraction since the Asian financial crisis.

