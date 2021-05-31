(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will stick to its pledge of narrowing the budget deficit to less than 3% of gross domestic product by 2023 despite the fiscal uncertainty spawned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy should be able to cut its shortfall to as low as 2.71% of GDP in 2023 from 4.5%-4.85% the year before, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said in a parliamentary hearing on Monday. The deficit ratio will steadily go down to as low as 2.6% by 2025.

“The combination of economic recovery and fiscal consolidation is really not easy, especially when it’s combined with the Covid-19 uncertainty,” Indrawati said. She urged lawmakers to be mindful of deficit targets as they work on the 2022 state budget.

A fresh spike Covid-19 cases is threatening Indonesia’s nascent economic recovery and complicating the government’s task of funding a bigger stimulus program without inflating its debt. Still, the nation has repeatedly vowed to rein in pandemic spending as it seeks to boost credibility among investors and rating companies.

According to Indrawati, the government can make spending more efficient and tap new funding strategies like the wealth fund to bring in more equity financing instead of debt. New taxes could also be imposed, though this will be timed carefully so it doesn’t disrupt the economy’s momentum.

Bank Indonesia projects economic growth could range from 5%-5.5% next year, slower than the government’s 5.2%-5.8% target. Governor Perry Warjiyo said in the same hearing that “recovery in private consumption is not as fast as predicted due to mobility constraints and an increase in Covid-19 cases.”

Warjiyo signaled that the central bank is ready to keep interest rates low for the rest of the year, saying inflationary pressures were unlikely to appear until early 2022.

Other highlights:

For 2022: Current-account deficit at 1%-2% of GDP Rupiah exchange rate averaging 14,100-14,500 to the U.S. dollar Inflation at 2%-4%

2023 budget deficit seen at 2.71%-2.97% of GDP

2024 budget gap at 2.69-2.85% of GDP, and 2025 deficit at 2.6-2.74% of GDP

