(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s new wealth fund has pledged $500 million to $800 million of investment in PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi’s initial public offering, according to a deputy minister.

Indonesia Investment Authority, as the fund is known, will enter as an anchor investor through common bookbuilding, without privilege, Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, a deputy minister at the State-Owned Enterprises Ministry, said in a Monday interview. The wealth fund will participate in the IPO with its global investor partners, he added.

Representatives for Telkom Indonesia and Indonesia Investment Authority didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A representative for Mitratel declined to comment.

Mitratel, as Dayamitra is called, is seeking to raise as much as $1.35 billion in a Jakarta IPO, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The infrastructure services unit of state-owned PT Telkom Indonesia could increase the size of the offer to as much as $1.8 billion, according to a prospectus. That would make it the country’s biggest-ever IPO, putting it ahead of online marketplace PT Bukalapak’s $1.5 billion listing earlier this year.

Indonesia Investment Authority lets investors place money in sub-funds that then invest in local infrastructure, health care, tourism, technology sectors as well as the development of a new national capital city planned on the island of Kalimantan.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.