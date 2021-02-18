(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is finalizing a plan to allow private businesses to fund and distribute Covid-19 vaccines to meet a goal to inoculate more than 180 million people by the end of the year amid persistent rise in infections.

The private program will use different types of vaccine and it will remain free for Indonesians, the government said in a statement Thursday. The program will use private funding.

Indonesia is grappling with the largest coronavirus outbreak in Southeeast Asia and is banking on its mass inoculation program that’s been slow to pick up. As of yesterday, as many as 1.15 million people have received their first shot of the Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s vaccine.

Based on recommendations from institutions including the Anti-Corruption Agency, the government will continue to hold control of the database and is sole regulator of the inoculation program. Private vaccinations will not be held at government health facilities and it will take place after the first round to vaccinate health workers and public servants is completed, according to the government statement.

