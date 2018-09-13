(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund backed Indonesia’s response to a selloff in its currency, saying higher interest rates and foreign-exchange intervention were appropriate steps to help lessen the volatility.

Authorities can’t get too comfortable though, and should continue to reduce the risks that make the economy vulnerable to foreign outflows, according to Luis Breuer, the IMF’s division chief for Indonesia.

“Overall the policy reaction has been broadly appropriate but obviously things can change quickly and this calls for vigilance," he said by phone from Washington.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy has been rattled by the emerging market rout, with the rupiah dropping to a two-decade low of almost 15,000 to the dollar this month. Bank Indonesia has been the most aggressive of the central banks in Asia, raising interest rates four times by a total of 1.25 percentage points and draining foreign reserves by almost 10 percent this year.

At the same time, the government has taken steps to curb imports and rein in a current account deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product, a key reason cited for Indonesia’s risk to foreign outflows.

“Now, we think the situation is manageable,” Breuer said. “But it requires vigilance and monitoring the situation very carefully and addressing those sorts of vulnerabilities that generate the contagion domestically from the external developments.”

Bali Summit

He added the currency market intervention was “to avoid disorderly market conditions, not to try to anchor the exchange rate at a certain level,” which he said would be “a mistake.”

The IMF official spoke a month before the world’s financial elite gather on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali for the IMF-World Bank’s annual meeting. The fund gave a positive assessment of the economy and business reforms undertaken by the government in the two decades since the Asian financial crisis rocked the country.

In a new book ahead of the summit, the IMF said Indonesia needs more policy action over the longer term to boost growth. In particular, further reforms were needed to improve "rigid" labor laws, opening up sectors to foreign investment and reducing the influence of state-owned companies in the economy.

The employment laws had contributed to a large informal labor market and a high number of workers being employed on short-term contracts, according to the IMF.

Still, Indonesia “when we look back and take a bird’s eye view has done remarkably well,” Breuer said. “It’s very clear the fundamentals of the Indonesian economy have changed dramatically in the last 20 years.”

