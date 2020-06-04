(Bloomberg) --

The Jakarta government may begin lifting coronavirus restrictions within weeks amid a push to reopen Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

While the rate of infection had fallen, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said it was too soon to lift the large-scale social distancing rules that will stay in place this month, but that the city would likely begin to transition to a lifting of curbs this month. “Please be patient,” he said Thursday in televised address.

“If in the transition we see a jump in cases or deaths we will not hesitate to take emergency measures,” he said.

Jakarta, a city of about 11 million people, had been the epicenter of the pandemic in Indonesia with almost 8,000 cases and more than 500 deaths from Covid-19 since the first confirmed infection in March. Despite a range of measures that have seen the rate of infection reduced, more than 82 new cases were reported Wednesday along with five new deaths.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.