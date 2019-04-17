(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian markets are likely to rally on Thursday as unofficial election tallies show President Joko Widodo is poised to win a second term.

Five top private polling agencies had Widodo, known as Jokowi, ahead of former general Prabowo Subianto by at least six percentage points with more than 60 percent of the vote counted.

Read: Jokowi Takes Early Lead in Unofficial Indonesia Vote Counts

“The sizable gap between Jokowi and Prabowo so far should give strong legitimacy to the outcome,” said Jemmy Paul, chief executive officer of PT Sucorinvest Asset Management in Jakarta. “Barring any sharp correction in global equities market, there’s a strong chance that the Jakarta Composite Index will test its record high level in the next few days.”

Local markets are shut on Wednesday for the elections in a re-run of the 2014 race.

“Assuming the final result confirms a Jokowi win, I expect to see more capital inflows into local debt and further rupiah strength,” said Tay Ek Pon, senior portfolio manager for emerging-market debt at BNP Paribas Asset Management in Singapore.

To contact the reporters on this story: Lilian Karunungan in Singapore at lkarunungan@bloomberg.net;Harry Suhartono in Jakarta at hsuhartono@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tomoko Yamazaki at tyamazaki@bloomberg.net, Karl Lester M. Yap, Tan Hwee Ann

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.