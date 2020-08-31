(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s parliament may soon discuss sweeping changes to a law governing the nation’s central bank that includes setting up a new monetary board led by the finance minister and expanding the bank’s mandate to support economic growth and jobs.

A draft bill prepared by a panel of experts and presented to the parliament’s Legislation Committee on Monday proposed a five-member monetary board to help Bank Indonesia determine policy. It would include the finance minister, economic affairs minister, central bank governor, senior deputy governor, and head of the Financial Services Authority.

The central bank’s current mandate is to manage the value of the currency through inflation and the exchange rate. The board of governors, comprising six members, meets every month to decide on interest rates. The draft bill proposes including one or more economy ministers and the finance minister onto this board with speaking and voting rights.

The 1999 Central Bank Act gives Bank Indonesia freedom from interference by the government, but the proposed changes may dilute that independence.

The amendment to the Central Bank Act is in the parliament’s priority legislation list and the panel’s recommendations may be taken up for discussion by various parliamentary committees in the coming weeks.

Other major highlights of the panel’s recommendations include:

Monetary board to lead, coordinate and direct monetary policy in line with government’s economic policies in general

The board, chaired by the finance minister, to meet twice a month or as needed

Panel’s decisions will be through consensus and in the event of disagreement between the government and Bank Indonesia, governor can submit his opinion to the former

Monetary targets to be set by taking into account inflation target, economic growth and job creation

Bank Indonesia can buy sovereign bonds in the primary market and under certain economic conditions, it may purchase interest-free government bonds at a discount rate that is mutually agreed upon with the government

BI is allowed to provide temporary financing to the government in the event of a shortfall in revenue

BI surpluses will be subject to income tax according to the prevailing laws and regulations

Supervision of banking industry to be returned to the central bank no later than Dec. 31, 2023

