Indonesia’s ruling party is set to nominate President Joko Widodo’s eldest son as its mayoral candidate from a city in Central Java, marking the businessman’s formal entry into politics, local media reported.

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, known as PDIP, is set to announce Gibran Rakabuming as its candidate from Solo on Friday, Tempo newspaper reported on its website, citing the party’s city chief FX Hadi Rudyatmo. Rakabuming will be paired with Teguh Prakosa, a former lawmaker, it said.

PDIP chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri will release the party’s list of candidates for local elections scheduled for December on Friday, Kompas reported on its website. Rakabuming is a catering businessman and has been chosen over the incumbent deputy mayor seen as a front-runner for the nomination, according to Kompas.

The president’s son-in-law is also seeking a nomination from one of the top political parties for the mayor’s post in Medan in North Sumatra, kumparan.com reported.

Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, is serving his second and final five-year term after winning a landslide election last year. The former furniture businessman had started his political career from Solo as a mayor before being elected as the governor of Jakarta. The world’s third-largest democracy has more than a dozen political parties and the president commands the support of almost 75% of the parliament strength.

More than 105 million voters are eligible to participate in the elections for the post of 270 governors, regents and mayors, according to official data. The vote, initially scheduled for Sept. 23, was postponed because of the social distancing measures imposed nationwide to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

