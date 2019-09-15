(Bloomberg) -- PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna, a unit of Philip Morris International Inc., led a decline among Indonesian cigarette makers after the government announced a plan to raise excise tariffs that will increase retail prices by more than a third next year.

Sampoerna slumped 22%, the most since 1991, while PT Gudang Garam tumbled by the same magnitude, the biggest decline since May 1998. The sell-off in cigarette producers dragged the benchmark Jakarta Composite Index of stocks down by as much as 2.2%, the most since Aug. 6. The index was the worst performer in Asia on Monday.

The excise duty on cigarettes will be hiked by 23% from Jan. 1, with retail prices lifted by 35%, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Friday.

Here’s how analysts view the excise hike:

RHB Sekuritas (Michael Wilson Setjoadi, Jessica Pratiwi, Marco Antonius) RHB Sekuritas downgrades the tobacco sector to underweight. Brokerage maintains a preference for Sampoerna as it is seen as more defensive given its earnings are less sensitive to excise duty than Gudang Garam, and it offers more premium products Lowers Gudang Garam’s 2020 earnings forecast by 33% and cuts rating to sell from buy; Lowers Sampoerna’s 2020 earnings forecast by 21% and downgrades rating to neutral from buy

Maybank Kim Eng Sekuritas (Janni Asman) Excise duty will have significant negative impact on volume as second liner brands will no longer be a support for the companies Negative sentiment may persist and put downward pressure on Gudang Garam and Sampoerna share prices

Citigroup (Vivi Lie, Ferry Wong) Higher excise tariff does not mean weak earnings With the increase in retail prices, a rise in average selling prices would vary based on brands. Cheaper brands will have to raise prices more than the premium brands due to the excise tax hike. The down-trading trend among smokers has been preventing big players from hiking average selling prices for fear of losing market share



