(Bloomberg) -- Total coronavirus infections in Indonesia surged past 100,000 amid an easing of physical-distancing rules to allow economic activity to resume.

There were 1,525 new confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 100,303, official data showed on Monday. The number of fatalities rose by 57 to 4,838 as more hotspots emerged.

The number of infections has almost quadrupled since the end of May as more cities and provinces, including the capital Jakarta and Indonesia’s second-largest city Surabaya, began easing curbs in early June.

The pandemic threatens to send Indonesia’s economy into its first recession since the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s, battering small and big businesses alike, President Joko Widodo said last month. The outbreak has rendered millions of people jobless, and may plunge many more into poverty.

The government has insisted in further opening Southeast Asia’s largest economy despite the rising caseload. Bali, Indonesia’s most popular holiday destination, is pressing ahead with a plan to welcome back foreign and domestic visitors even as the resort island reports a surge in new virus cases.

