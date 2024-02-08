(Bloomberg) -- Copper and other industrial metals slumped ahead of China’s week-long Lunar New Year holiday, with a regional increase in inventories and plunging consumer prices amplifying worries about a deepening slowdown in the world’s top commodities consumer.

Prices for the metal viewed as a global economic bellwether dropped as much as 1.3% on the London Metal Exchange, hitting the lowest level in more than two months. Zinc tumbled to a five-month low and lead weakened as rising inventories of both metals in LME warehouses in Singapore indicate that supply is starting to run ahead of demand in the Asian market.

At a broader level, there were fresh signs of the headwinds facing China’s economy as data for January showed consumer prices fell at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis. That will pile pressure on the government to step up support to head off a deflationary spiral.

Economists see deflation pressure in China continuing for at least another six months, largely because of turmoil in the real estate industry, a major driver of metals demand.

Copper was 1.2% lower at $8,210.00 a ton as of 3:28 p.m. local time on the LME, while zinc was 2.5% lower and lead was down 1.6%. Chinese markets will be closed from tomorrow for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Nickel was little changed even as delays affecting permit renewals force some Indonesian miners to halt operations, potentially threatening supplies from the world’s biggest producer of the battery metal.

