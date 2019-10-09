{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    1h ago

    Industrials lead TSX higher, U.S. markets also gain

    The Canadian Press

    BNN Bloomberg's closing bell update: Oct. 9, 2019

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO -- North American stock markets bounced back from two days of losses on signals that China is open to a partial trade deal despite some aggressive U.S. moves ahead of talks on Thursday.

    The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 85.92 points at 16,379.87.

    In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 181.97 points at 26,346.01. The S&P 500 index was up 26.34 points at 2,919.40, while the Nasdaq composite was up 79.96 points at 7,903.74.

    The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.05 cents US compared with an average of 75.06 cents US on Tuesday.

    The November crude contract was down four cents at US$52.59 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 5.4 cents at US$2.23 per mmBTU.

    The December gold contract was up US$8.90 at US$1,512.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was unchanged at US$2.57 a pound.

     

    Top Stories