(Bloomberg) -- Industrious, an office space provider that counts WeWork among its rivals, named a new head of legal as it bolsters its management team ahead of a potential public listing in 2021.

The New York-based company hired Clem Turner, head of the alternative capital practice at law firm Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC, in a newly created role as its top lawyer. His appointment follows that of Chief Financial Officer Greg Barber, an ex-PepsiCo Inc. executive who has held roles including CFO of Mrs Fields Famous Brands and chief transformation officer of First Watch Restaurants, a company backed by Advent International.

“We’re excited to expand our core leadership group,” Industrious Chief Executive Officer Jamie Hodari said in an interview. “The stakes are so high in this industry and we’ve found over the years that not only is execution important, but it’s invaluable to have smart, thoughtful, strategic people in the room with you as you make company-defining decisions.”

Earlier this year, the company -- which operates work spaces in more than 50 cities including Atlanta, Chicago and Austin -- added real estate veteran Mary Hogan Preusse as its first female board member. In 2019, Industrious raised $80 million from investors including Brookfield Properties, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Equinox.

