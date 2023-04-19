Canada's industry minister is calling on the country's major telecom companies to come to an agreement over wireless service in Toronto's subway system.

François-Philippe Champagne says in a letter on Twitter that he has taken note of Rogers Communications Inc.'s recent announcement that it's acquiring the company which owns the wireless network in the Toronto Transit Commission subway system.

The letter addressed to executives of Bell Canada, Telus Communications Inc., Quebecor Inc. and Rogers, says arrangements are still not in place to ensure service is available to customers who are with a service other than Rogers.

Champagne says he wants the telecom companies to rectify the situation with urgency to reach agreements.

He requests that the companies respond to his letter within 30 days detailing their respective statuses on the issue, as well as outlining a joint plan to offer mobile service to all customers.

BAI Communications Inc. won the contract to build and operate the TTC's public Wi-Fi and cellular network in 2012, but only Freedom Mobile signed on to provide coverage to its customers through BAI's network.

