(Bloomberg) -- Chemicals company Ineos Quattro is set to hold a credit update call as its billionaire owner Jim Ratcliffe is said to be a frontrunner for the purchase of a minority stake in storied English football club Manchester United.

Ineos Quattro will hold the call at 3 p.m. UK time on Monday, Oct. 23, according to a person familiar with the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the matter. The person gave no details as to the planned content of the call.

A spokesperson for Ineos didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to gain control of the English football club was strengthened after a Qatari group led by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad J.J. Al Thani withdrew its bid, people familiar with the matter said last week.

Ratcliffe is negotiating a deal that might see him end up with an initial stake of roughly 25% in Manchester United in a deal that could value the club at more than £5 billion ($6.1 billion), Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

Ineos already owns French Ligue One side OGC Nice and Swiss Super League side FC Lausanne-Sport, according to its website.

