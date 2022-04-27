(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Rising inequality inside the euro zone risks fueling discontent not only with politicians but also with the European Central Bank, according to researchers at the institution.

With disparities worsening in the aftermath of the pandemic, economists Stephanie Bergbauer, Alessandro Giovannini and Nils Hernborg said the ECB should try to enhance confidence by expanding initiatives to explain its policies and goals.

Trust in the central bank tends to be lower in countries with higher income inequality, they found. On the individual level, too, citizens who perceive inequality as being “too large” demonstrate less faith in the ECB.

“Responsibility for addressing social inequalities rests primarily with governments, but citizens may also expect central banks to take action,” according to the study, published Wednesday. “Tentative evidence suggests that higher income inequality, as well as associated perceptions, may matter for public trust in the ECB.”

ECB officials have long rejected accusations that they’re partly to blame for widening income gaps as years of ultra-low interest rates and quantitative easing boosted asset prices. The researchers stood by that defense, saying looser monetary policy “appears to have somewhat dampened economic inequality in the euro area in recent years.”

Even so, they found that income disparities are affecting Europeans’ perceptions of the institution. “Efforts to improve public understanding of the ECB’s mandate and tasks may help foster trust in the institution,” the study said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.